Seth Meyers Busts A Big Myth About What Republicans Will Be Like Post-Trump

Seth Meyers isn’t buying the idea put forward by President-elect Joe Biden and other Democrats that Republicans will “just calm down and become reasonable again” after President Donald Trump leaves office.

The host of NBC’s “Late Night” on Thursday said two key factors will keep the GOP locked into its extremes.

First, Meyers said, Trump “will never willingly leave the stage.”

It’s “basically guaranteed for the next four years, he’s going to be tweeting, holding rallies, and calling into Fox News for those three-hour-long therapy sessions.”

And second, Meyers noted, “Republicans weren’t reasonable before Trump, so there’s no ‘reasonable’ to go back to.”

“A decade ago, they were famously showing up to town halls demanding to see Barack Obama’s birth certificate,” he recalled, referencing the false and racist birther conspiracy promoted by the outgoing president and others.

Check out Meyers’ full monologue here:

