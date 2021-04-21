Seth Meyers Goes To Town On Bill Barr’s Book Deal

Seth Meyers is sick and tired of memoirs from former public officials.

On Tuesday, the “Late Night” host first mocked former GOP House Speaker John Boehner for hawking his tell-all, “On The House.”

“If you want me to listen to your regrets, pick up an acoustic guitar,” the comedian cracked.

Meyers then turned his ire on William Barr, dinging Donald Trump’s former attorney general over his reported deal for a memoir with gags about redaction and plans for its launch.

“If you want us to remember you well, do good things when you have power, instead of writing one of the doorstops to launder your reputation,” he added.

Watch the video here: