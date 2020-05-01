Seth Meyers' Brother Slams Trump's Coronavirus BS With Gavin Newsom Impression

Actor Josh Meyers, the younger brother of “Late Night” host Seth Meyers, jumped into character as California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for a comedy bit on Thursday’s broadcast of the show.
While the actual state governor has endured somewhat of a roller coaster working relationship with Donald Trump, Meyers’ version pulled no punches with his critique of the president during a spoof coronavirus briefing.
“They say coronavirus particles can spread up to 6 feet but when the president talks, his bullshit particles make it all the way to California,” Meyers said as Newsom. He also slammed the “chowderheads” protesting stay-at-home orders and Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), the Trump ally he described as a “fuck nugget.”
Check out the clip here:
