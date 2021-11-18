Seth Meyers Goes To Town On Chris Christie’s ‘Media Rehabilitation Tour’

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) is on a “media rehabilitation tour” and Seth Meyers isn’t having it.

The “Late Night” host on Wednesday tore into the longtime ally of former President Donald Trump — and the coverage on cable news he’s received while promoting his new book ― ahead of his possible 2024 run for president.

Christie “is on cable news so much they’re gonna start putting him in a tiny box in the corner of the screen,” cracked Meyers, who said the former governor appeared “more often than the reverse mortgage commercial starring Tom Selleck.”

There’s no “mystery” about Christie, said Meyers. “He’s not Harry Styles or Banksy. He’s a loudmouth from New Jersey. If you want to know what he’s thinking, you don’t need CNN. You just have to be within earshot, which is for him I think is like a mile.”

Christie had no credibility when it came to Trump and was “complicit in and actively supportive of a catastrophic and deeply corrupt presidency that among other things subverted our democracy, let a deadly respiratory disease spiral wildly out of control and cratered our economy.”

“Christie is trying to rehab his image as part of a book tour by casting himself as some sort of straight shooter when it comes to the 2020 election,” said Meyers. “I guess at this point, any Republican who’s willing to say the election wasn’t stolen deserves a shred of credit, which tells you just how far the GOP has fallen.”

“But why are we taking Chris Christie of all people seriously?” he added. “He stood by this obviously monstrous man for years, and he still refuses to say whether he’d support Trump again in 2024.”