Seth Meyers Rips CNN For Criticizing Trump's 'Propaganda' While Still Airing It

Isn’t it chyron-ic? Don’t ya think?
Though CNN’s chyrons received a lot of praise on Twitter for calling President Donald Trump’s Monday coronavirus briefing “propaganda,” Seth Meyers thinks it’s a bit hypocritical to throw shade while also promoting the problem.
On his Wednesday show, the “Late Night” host called out cable networks for airing Trump unfiltered, saying, “It doesn’t make it better when you give it a negative chyron, like CNN did on Monday with, ‘Angry Trump turns briefing into propaganda session.’”
“You know what else turned that into a propaganda session?” he said. “Pointing your camera at it. Before you showed up, it was just, ‘Crazy lawn man does his thing.’”
Meyers doubled down on the idea that “you can’t air a propaganda session and criticize it.”
“It’s like if MTV had aired ‘Jersey Shore’ with the disclaimer, ‘Change the channel. This show sucks,’” he added.
Even MTV might give fist pumps for that one.