Seth Meyers Names The Cartoon Culprit In The College Admissions Scandal

Seth Meyers named and shamed a cartoon culprit for the college admissions scandal on Wednesday.
The host of NBC’s “Late Night” noted how “Desperate Housewives” actress Felicity Huffman, one of 48 people charged in an alleged bribery scheme to obtain top college spots for their kids, wrote in an email released by prosecutors: “Ruh Roh. Looks like (my daughter’s high school) wants to provide proctor.”
“She literally sat down at a computer and typed the words ‘Ruh Roh,’” said Meyers. “Making this the rare case where Scooby-Doo was the criminal.”
