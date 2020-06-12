Seth Meyers turned history teacher for President Donald Trump on Thursday’s broadcast of “Late Night,” the 1,000th episode of the NBC show.

The comedian called out Trump’s refusal to consider renaming military bases named for Confederate generals by reminding the president that “Confederates famously fought against America, and they lost.”

“Since when do we name military bases after people who lost wars against America?” Meyers asked. “Is there a naval base named after King George III? Would you make American soldiers train at Fort Il Duce?”

“Not only were Confederate leaders slavers, traitors, and white supremacists, they were also dipshits,” Meyers added, noting the “notoriously bad temper” of General Braxton Bragg.

“No wonder Trump likes him,” said Meyers. “He was a racist psycho who liked to fight with people. They didn’t have Twitter back then, but I’m guessing Bragg’s telegrams would have been right up Trump’s alley.”

Watch Meyers’ monologue above and the celebration of his landmark episode below: