Donald Trump last week suggested he may have “a natural ability” for dealing with the coronavirus outbreak because his uncle John was a “great super genius” doctor at MIT.

Seth Meyers shredded the president’s claim on Monday’s “Late Night.”

“So you think you know about science because your uncle was a doctor?” Meyers asked of Trump, who has faced widespread criticism over his administration’s handling of the virus that has now sickened more than 700 people in the U.S.

“People don’t just automatically know what their uncles know,” added Meyers. “Otherwise we would all know the lyrics to every Steely Dan song.”

