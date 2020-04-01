Seth Meyers Decodes Quarantine-Themed Slang, Explains What 'Fauci' Now Means

Seth Meyers returned to decoding (spoof) teen slang terms on Tuesday’s broadcast of “Late Night” from his home.
In the latest installment of the semi-regular segment, Meyers untangled coronavirus quarantine-related sayings ― revealing what “corona bae,” “twerk from home” and “zoom room” mean in the current climate.
He also explained what “Fauci” ― in reference to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases ― has come to denote, with a not-so-subtle swipe at President Donald Trump.
Check out the clip above and Meyers’ monologue below:
