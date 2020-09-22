Seth Meyers Crochets A Blanket In The Time It Takes To Review GOP Hypocrisy

Seth Meyers on Monday blasted Republicans who have changed their tune on filling a Supreme Court vacancy so close to an election.

President Donald Trump and the GOP are sprinting to replace liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week. But four years ago, then-candidate Trump and prominent Republicans had an entirely different attitude when President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland in March 2016 to take the seat of the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia.

Many Republicans declared that the people should have a say in who sits on the Supreme Court via that November’s election and refused to even consider Garland’s nomination. But four years later, Republicans are rushing to replace Ginsburg, with just weeks remaining until the election.

“Hypocrisy only matters if you have shame. They don’t,” Meyers said. “...Their bad-faith justifications were obvious bullshit back then, and their bad-faith reversals are obvious bullshit now.

“But it’s still worth taking stock of just how insulting and transparent their lies were, and remembering that for the future,” he continued. “Because it’s not just hypocrisy. It’s nihilism. They’re moral black holes who only care about the raw exercise of political power.”

Meyers then introduced a highlight reel showing GOP objections to Obama filling the seat back then, from the likes of Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz and Chuck Grassley.

Meyers brought out some yarn and said he would pass the time getting started on a project.

“I am going to crochet a blanket and I will try to get at least a corner done. I mean, how long could this clip package take?”

