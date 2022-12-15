What's Hot

Seth Meyers Busts GOP's Crypto Conspiracy Theory In The Silliest Way Possible

The "Late Night" host thinks there's a major hole in the theory.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Seth Meyers sees a major hole in Republicans’ latest conspiracy theory.

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX, was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday after the U.S. Justice Department filed criminal charges against him. He had been scheduled to testify before Congress on Tuesday about the collapse of FTX.

Some Republicans have tried to suggest the arrest was somehow maneuvered by Joe Biden’s administration and Democrats in Congress to prevent him from testifying before Congress, which doesn’t make sense for many reasons.

Meyers had his own reasoning to throw into the mix.

“I doubt Joe Biden had any involvement in this case. And the way I know that is: He’s 80 years old. He probably has no idea what crypto is or how it works,” Meyers joked. “I mean, I don’t even really know, and I’m only in my late 70s.”

Watch Meyers break the story down on “Late Night” below.

