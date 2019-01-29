Seth Meyers Dogs Roger Stone, Comparing Him To Legendary Villains

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers ripped President Donald Trump’s former campaign adviser Roger Stone on Monday as “a longtime political dirty trickster known for shady tactics and bizarre outfits.”

And with that, he was just getting warmed up.

Meyers pointed out that Stone was arrested last week by FBI agents who were not even getting paid because of the partial government shutdown.

“Wow! Imagine being such an asshole that FBI agents will come into work and arrest you for free,” he said.

Then Meyers boiled down Stone’s biography: “He imitates Richard Nixon, he quotes from ‘The Godfather’ and he dresses like Hannibal Lecter.”

But Meyers had a real bone to pick with Stone for making threats against Randy Credico, a radio personality who is believed to be a witness in Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. The indictment on which Stone was arrested said he threatened to take Credico’s therapy dog away from him.

“It really doesn’t help your case when you make the same threats as the Wicked Witch of the West,” Meyers said. “He actually threated to steal the guy’s dog. How much more of a villain can you be?”

