Seth Meyers Shares His Drastic Plan For If Donald Trump Wins

The "Late Night" comedian has it all figured out. Sort of.
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost

Seth Meyers is definitely, totally, 100% not freaking out over a possible White House return for Donald Trump.

On Monday’s episode of “Late Night,” the comedian noted new polling showing President Joe Biden actually trailing his predecessor — and now the Republican 2024 frontrunner — in a hypothetical re-match of the 2020 vote.

Meyers went to great lengths in a fast-paced tone to explain why he certainly wasn’t panicking that the four-times-indicted, twice-impeached, divisive rhetoric-mongering former reality TV personality could be back in power.

And it basically boiled down to Meyers having “a go bag so I can get the fuck out of here” and broadcast online from a country “that won’t extradite to the U.S.”

Watch Meyers’ full monologue here:

