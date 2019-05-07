Seth Meyers Breaks Down Why Donald Trump Is Age 7 And 100 'At Same Time'

Seth Meyers wants President Donald Trump to at least act his age ― whatever that may be.

The president tweeted “no redos for the Dems” as Democrats attempted to set a date for special counsel Robert Mueller to testify before Congress. Mueller’s 448-page report about Trump’s ties with Russia’s election interference, while not finding a criminal conspiracy, cited numerous instances of possible obstruction.

Meyers wasn’t about to let Trump’s “no redos” go un-joked upon, asking, “How is it that Trump always manages to be 100 years old and 7 years old at the same time?”