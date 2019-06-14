Air Force One is getting a makeover, and Seth Meyers thinks he knows the real reason why Donald Trump was tasked with picking out the new paint job for the presidential jet.
“Trump’s staff just gave him a menu with a bunch of airplanes on it to keep him busy while they run the government,” joked Meyers on Thursday’s broadcast of “Late Night.”
“You know, like how you give a child at a restaurant a placemat with a maze on it,” he added. “If you zoom in on that image Trump is holding, at the top, it says, “Spot the difference.’”
Check out the segment above.
