Seth Meyers Wants No Part Of Donald Trump's Awkward Hugs

Seth Meyers can’t embrace President Donald Trump’s weird hugs.

In advance of the public impeachment hearings, the “Late Night” host on Tuesday said transcripts revealed that a Pentagon official, Laura Cooper, told investigators that Trump ordered an “unusual hold” on military aid to Ukraine. (Watch above.)

“Because if there’s one thing Trump specializes in, it’s unusual holds,” Meyers said.

The host then cut to a split screen showing Trump wrapping his arms around the American flag and appearing to air-kiss Vice President Mike Pence. Meyers then imagined what Trump was telling Pence as he closed in.

And he wasn’t done. See the segment above.