Seth Meyers on Thursday sarcastically argued why President Donald Trump is actually “a pioneer of the English language,” despite his frequent mangling of certain words.

“You might think he’s just making up words or doesn’t know how to read, but that is not the case,” claimed the “Late Night” host. “You see, Trump doesn’t make errors, he makes discoveries. He’s like a scholar, spends all night scouring obscure 15th-century medieval texts looking for previously unknown words.”

Meyers aired footage of “Dr. Trump’s” latest “profound linguistic discovery” ― twice using “foistered” as a defense against the impeachment inquiry.

“Trump is surrounded by so many sycophants that no one was willing to tell him ‘foistered’ is not a word. So, he used it twice. Soon, his underlings are going to start using it too,” warned Meyers.

