Seth Meyers reminded viewers on Wednesday just how many wildly differing price tags President Donald Trump has given for his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall.

The “Late Night” host aired a montage of video clips, dating back to 2015, showing Trump promising to build the barrier from as little as $4 billion to as much as $25 billion.

“He’s like a rich guy yelling from the ‘Price is Right’ audience who doesn’t know how much things cost,” Meyers joked.

