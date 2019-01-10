Seth Meyers reminded viewers on Wednesday just how many wildly differing price tags President Donald Trump has given for his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall.
The “Late Night” host aired a montage of video clips, dating back to 2015, showing Trump promising to build the barrier from as little as $4 billion to as much as $25 billion.
“He’s like a rich guy yelling from the ‘Price is Right’ audience who doesn’t know how much things cost,” Meyers joked.
Check out the clip above.
