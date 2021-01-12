Seth Meyers Shreds GOP Call For Healing: ‘F**k You, You Cretinous Insurrectionist Gargoyles'

Seth Meyers on Monday slammed the Republicans calling for “healing and unity” following the U.S. Capitol riot.

The “Late Night” host laid the blame for last week’s violent insurrection firmly on President Donald Trump and his GOP enablers, who for weeks stoked fury with violent rhetoric and lies about election fraud.

The comedian then did his part “to begin the healing process, bring down the temperature, and tone down the rhetoric” with a succinct message for Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and other Republicans trying to put the violence behind them.

“Fuck you, you cretinous insurrectionist gargoyles,” said Meyers. “Of course you guys want to move on. The kid who shit himself at prom is the one who always wants to shift the conversation to everyone’s summer plans.”

“You guys incited a violent mob that rampaged across the Capitol trying to overthrow the government and now you want us to seek unity and healing?” Meyers exclaimed. “I’d call you craven, soulless ghouls, but in the case of these seditionist dipshits, they’re more like soul-devouring ghouls.”

“How can we find unity with people who literally want a Confederacy?”

Check out Meyers’ monologue here: