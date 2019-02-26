“Late Night” host Seth Meyers pointed out Monday that President Donald Trump “demands constant attention” and “can’t let anyone else have the spotlight.”

So, the Academy Awards on Sunday night was a problem for the president ― he wasn’t mentioned by name once.

Trump responded with a tactic often used by jealous toddlers when parents bring a new baby home from the hospital, Meyers noted: He did something outrageous to put himself in the spotlight, attacking director Spike Lee’s Oscars acceptance speech.

Lee, who won for Best Adapted Screenplay, did not mention Trump by name, but did make reference to the 2020 election. “Let’s all mobilize,” Lee said. “Let’s all be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate.”

Trump tweeted this the next morning:

Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts,etc.) than almost any other Pres! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2019

“Hey, I love that he didn’t mention Trump by name, but Trump heard ‘hate’ and assumed it was about him,” Meyers said. “When Trump hears the word hate ― it’s like his bat signal. ’Someone said the word hate. Alfred, get me my Twitter belt.′”

Meyers referenced a CNN report that Trump was eager to sow division among Democrats and said, “It’s like the tagline for a new sitcom: He’s bad at government, but great at causing chaos. Tune in for ‘The President Is a Cat.’”