Seth Meyers on Monday reminded viewers of President Donald Trump’s yearslong history of spreading unhinged conspiracy theories.

The host of NBC’s “Late Night” picked apart the president’s past dissemination of untruths after Trump at the weekend used Twitter to amplify a baseless claim that tried to link the death of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein with former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Meyers noted how Trump had previously promoted the racist birther conspiracy theory that former President Barack Obama was not born in the U.S. and has claimed without evidence since taking office that millions of undocumented immigrants are voting illegally in U.S. elections.

“Donald Trump has changed many things in his life, but there are a few constants,” said Meyers. “He’s always been a racist, he’s always been a con artist, and he’s always been a conspiracy theorist.”

