Seth Meyers Reels Off Very Long List Of Warnings Trump Received About Coronavirus

First, Obama officials walk Trump aids through a global pandemic exercise in 2017.

Then, in 2017 and 2018, threat assessment intelligence analysts even mentioned a close cousin of coronavirus by name saying it had pandemic potential.

Then in 2018, the director for medical and biodefense preparedness at the National Security Council told a symposium that the threat of pandemic flu is our number one health security concern.

Then top administration officials said last year that the threat of a pandemic kept them up at night.

Then, White House economists warned in 2019 a pandemic could devastate America.

Then, intelligence reports warned of a coronavirus crisis as early as November.

And then, U.S. intelligence reports from January and February warned about a likely pandemic.