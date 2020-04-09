Seth Meyers Reels Off Very Long List Of Warnings Trump Received About Coronavirus

Seth Meyers on Wednesday explained why President Donald Trump’s oft-repeated claim that nobody foresaw a pandemic ― like the coronavirus outbreak that is currently engulfing the globe ― simply isn’t true.
The “Late Night” host noted the numerous times that Trump and members of his administration were specifically warned about the threat of such a pandemic, and the possible public health and economic consequences.
Listed Meyers:
First, Obama officials walk Trump aids through a global pandemic exercise in 2017.
Then, in 2017 and 2018, threat assessment intelligence analysts even mentioned a close cousin of coronavirus by name saying it had pandemic potential.
Then in 2018, the director for medical and biodefense preparedness at the National Security Council told a symposium that the threat of pandemic flu is our number one health security concern.
Then top administration officials said last year that the threat of a pandemic kept them up at night.
Then, White House economists warned in 2019 a pandemic could devastate America.
Then, intelligence reports warned of a coronavirus crisis as early as November.
And then, U.S. intelligence reports from January and February warned about a likely pandemic.
“Well, you know, the saying ‘8 strikes and you’re out,’” said Meyers. “Seriously, how many incredibly specific warnings do you need?”
Check out the segment here:
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” meanwhile, used Twitter to turn one of Trump’s own claims against him, posting a single word above news reports documenting the threat.
Check out the thread here:
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- Everything you need to know about face masks right now
- How long are asymptomatic carriers contagious?
- What to do if you can’t pay rent now
- How to switch off from work when home is your office
- 8 sleep tips if coronavirus anxiety is keeping you up at night
- How long does coronavirus live in the air?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
-
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.