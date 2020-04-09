CORONAVIRUS

Seth Meyers Reels Off Very Long List Of Warnings Trump Received About Coronavirus

"Seriously, how many incredibly specific warnings do you need?" asked the "Late Night" host.

Seth Meyers on Wednesday explained why President Donald Trump’s oft-repeated claim that nobody foresaw a pandemic ― like the coronavirus outbreak that is currently engulfing the globe ― simply isn’t true.

The “Late Night” host noted the numerous times that Trump and members of his administration were specifically warned about the threat of such a pandemic, and the possible public health and economic consequences.

Listed Meyers:

First, Obama officials walk Trump aids through a global pandemic exercise in 2017.

Then, in 2017 and 2018, threat assessment intelligence analysts even mentioned a close cousin of coronavirus by name saying it had pandemic potential.

Then in 2018, the director for medical and biodefense preparedness at the National Security Council told a symposium that the threat of pandemic flu is our number one health security concern.

Then top administration officials said last year that the threat of a pandemic kept them up at night.

Then, White House economists warned in 2019 a pandemic could devastate America.

Then, intelligence reports warned of a coronavirus crisis as early as November.

And then, U.S. intelligence reports from January and February warned about a likely pandemic.

“Well, you know, the saying ‘8 strikes and you’re out,’” said Meyers. “Seriously, how many incredibly specific warnings do you need?”

Check out the segment here:

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” meanwhile, used Twitter to turn one of Trump’s own claims against him, posting a single word above news reports documenting the threat.

Check out the thread here:

