Seth Meyers Spots Awkward Donald Trump Court Moment That Proves His Narcissism

"This dude always thinks people are talking to him," said the "Late Night" comedian.
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost

Seth Meyers on Wednesday explained how former President Donald Trump’s narcissism was on full display during a recent court appearance.

The Republican 2024 front-runner raised his own hand when the judge in the new civil defamation case brought against him by writer E. Jean Carroll asked if any of the prospective jurors thought Trump had been treated unfairly by the court system.

“This dude always thinks people are talking to him,” said Meyers.

“I bet at his wedding he talked after the priest said, ‘Talk now or forever hold your peace,’” he jokingly added.

Watch Meyers’ full monologue here:

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

