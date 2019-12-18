Seth Meyers on Tuesday said he didn’t have time to go into all the crimes that President Donald Trump has been accused of.

So, the host of NBC’s “Late Night” sipped some tea as a very long list of offenses allegedly committed by Trump flashed up on the screen.

Some were related to the House impeachment push against the president over the Ukraine scandal. But many were somewhat more lighthearted.

Check out the clip above and Meyers’ take on the “bonkers” six-page letter that Trump sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on the eve of the House impeachment vote here:

