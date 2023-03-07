Seth Meyers on Monday talked about how former President Donald Trump is reportedly workshopping new insulting nicknames for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), his potential rival for the GOP 2024 nomination.
Ron DeEstablishment, Ron DisHonest, Ron DeSanctimonious and Meatball Ron are apparently all in the mix, noted the host of NBC’s “Late Night.”
But one reported suggestion was the “fucking winner,” he said.
That was: “Tiny D.”
“The first time Trump calls him that to his face, DeSantis is going to spontaneously combust and leave nothing behind but a pair of empty white boots,” Meyers joked.
Watch the video here: