“Late Night” host Seth Meyers on Wednesday mocked faux conservative indignation over President Joe Biden’s hot mic moment with Fox News’ Peter Doocy.
Meyers drew attention to former Donald Trump White House physician Ronny Jackson’s disingenuous claim on Fox News that Biden’s “stupid son of a bitch” snipe at Doocy showed he was short-tempered, irritable and striking out as a defense mechanism — which are all signals of cognitive decline, he said. Jackson is now a Republican congressman for Texas.
“I just wish there was an example of someone prominent with those symptoms who we could compare him to,” said Meyers, as footage of Trump showing those exact personality traits ran in the background.
Watch Meyers’ full monologue here: