What's Hot

New York Grand Jury Investigating Trump Will Break For Most Of April: Reports

These Florida Parents Want An Important Movie About Racism Banned From The Classroom

Conservative Legal Icon Delivers Chilling Prediction If Trump Overturns 2024

Jon Stewart Slams GOP's 'Dystopian' Approach To Guns In Viral Video

Fox Host Calls George Santos A Liar To His Face, Tells Him To Stay In Congress Anyway

Stephen Colbert Busts Kevin McCarthy For 'Dumb' Move In Standoff With Biden

The Only Good Friends Howard Schultz Could Find In Washington Were Republicans

Judge In Alex Murdaugh Trial Speaks Out For First Time Post-Sentencing

Russia Arrests Wall Street Journal Reporter On Spying Charge

Kentucky GOP Lawmakers Override Veto Of Extreme Anti-Transgender Legislation

'Real Housewives' Star Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Michael Sterling

Former Starbucks CEO Really Hates Being Called A 'Billionaire' By Bernie Sanders

EntertainmentDonald TrumpFox NewsSeth Meyers

Seth Meyers Shreds Fox News With A Trump-Frankenstein's Monster Comparison

The "Late Night" host also likened the former president's "twisted" relationship with the conservative network to "Alien vs. Predator."
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Seth Meyers on Wednesday examined the “twisted relationship” between former President Donald Trump and Fox News.

The host of NBC’s “Late Night” looked at how the conservative network appears to have soured on Trump and is now attempting to steer its viewers toward Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his potential 2024 GOP rival.

The “inherent problem” for Fox News, though, is that it “helped create this monster” of Trump, said Meyers. “Seeing that it’s been a catastrophic failure, they have been trying to tiptoe away from him, but their viewers, the Trump base, won’t have it.”

“It’s like the story of Frankenstein’s monster, except in this version the villagers fucking love the monster,” the comedian added.

Meyers later likened it to the “Alien vs. Predator” films, in which the movie monsters square off against each other.

Watch the video here:

Go To Homepage
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community