Seth Meyers Shreds Fox News With A Trump-Frankenstein's Monster Comparison

Seth Meyers on Wednesday examined the “twisted relationship” between former President Donald Trump and Fox News.

The host of NBC’s “Late Night” looked at how the conservative network appears to have soured on Trump and is now attempting to steer its viewers toward Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his potential 2024 GOP rival.

The “inherent problem” for Fox News, though, is that it “helped create this monster” of Trump, said Meyers. “Seeing that it’s been a catastrophic failure, they have been trying to tiptoe away from him, but their viewers, the Trump base, won’t have it.”

“It’s like the story of Frankenstein’s monster, except in this version the villagers fucking love the monster,” the comedian added.

Meyers later likened it to the “Alien vs. Predator” films, in which the movie monsters square off against each other.

