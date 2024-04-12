EntertainmentDonald TrumpSeth Meyers2024 elections

Seth Meyers Guarantees ‘You Have No Idea’ Where This Fox News Bit Goes Next

The "Late Night" comedian suggested "a good rule for life" after the segment on the conservative network "took a very bizarre turn."
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost

Seth Meyers on Thursday mocked a Fox News segment that took “a very bizarre turn.”

The “Late Night” comedian guaranteed viewers “you have no idea” what would come next in conservative radio host Clay Travis’ “fawning” over Donald Trump’s ordering of milkshakes and chicken for supporters during a campaign stop at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Georgia.

Travis recalled Trump forcing his team to take milkshakes following an interview with the former president at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

But Travis then took a wild turn when he pivoted to talking about Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

“I mean, again, the idea that Democrats try to sell that Trump is an awful human being, that he’s Adolf Hitler,” he said. “I don’t know that Hitler was regularly buying journalists milkshakes or walking into Chick-fil-A or Dairy Queen like this.”

Meyers was stunned.

“I’m sorry, you don’t know that he didn’t,” he commented. “I know, he didn’t.”

“What are you even talking about Hitler for? No one else brought him up,” he added. “Here’s a good rule for life, you never want to be the first person in a conversation to bring up Hitler.”

Watch the full video here:

And Meyers’ monologue here:

