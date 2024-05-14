EntertainmentDonald TrumpSeth Meyers2024 elections

Seth Meyers Calls Utter B.S. On Donald Trump's Frank Sinatra Anecdote

The "Late Night" comedian broke down exactly why he "can't believe" the former president's story.
Lee Moran
Seth Meyers shredded Donald Trump’s claim to have once received advice from legendary crooner Frank Sinatra.

Trump told a rally in New Jersey at the weekend: “Frank Sinatra told me a long time ago, ‘Never eat before you perform.’ I said, ‘I’m not performing, I’m a politician, if you can believe it.’”

“No, I can’t believe it,” Meyers commented on Monday’s broadcast of his “Late Night” show. “And here’s why, because Frank Sinatra died in 1998 and you became a politician in 2015 so that conversation didn’t happen.”

“Under what circumstances would Frank Sinatra be talking to Donald Trump and his main advice for Trump, who again was neither a politician nor a TV personality when Sinatra was alive, would be, ‘Don’t eat before you perform,’” Meyers added.

“Maybe Trump was offering Sinatra food and that was his excuse,” the comedian joked, before mimicking a potential exchange between the pair.

Watch the video here:

There was reportedly no love lost between “My Way” singer Sinatra and Trump.

Amid a contract dispute in the 1990s, Sinatra reportedly instructed his manager to tell Trump to “go fuck himself.”

Nancy Sinatra, the singer’s daughter, is a fierce critic of the former president.

“I’ll never forgive the people that voted for him, ever,” she said in 2021.

