LOADING ERROR LOADING

Ivanka Trump’s upcoming testimony in her father Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York is highly likely to be stressing out the former president, Seth Meyers said on Monday.

“You know Trump is freaked out about Ivanka having to testify because she seems like she might actually know shit,” said the “Late Night” comedian. “I have to believe she’s the only child Trump trusted to do actual business. Ivanka was crunching numbers while Eric was covering his face in Rogaine and Don Jr. was out sitting on that stump.”

Advertisement

Ivanka Trump tried to avoid taking the stand because she’d already been dismissed in the case. Judge Arthur Engoron has ordered to appear before the court on Nov. 8, though.

Watch the video here:

Meyers also mocked Trump for his weekend campaign rally flub when he told a crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, how happy he was to be in Sioux Falls, which is in South Dakota.

After being lightly booed by some of his supporters, and corrected by GOP Iowa State Sen. Brad Zaun, Trump returned to the microphone and said: “So, Sioux City, let me ask you, how many people come from Sioux City? How many? Huh? How many? Who doesn’t come from Sioux City?”

Advertisement

“Nice save dude,” teased Meyers. “As soon as someone told him he was wrong, he came back to the mic and said the words ‘Sioux City’ as many times as he possibly could.”

Meyers then mimicked Trump: “Sioux City. We Love Sioux City. And what better time to be in Sioux City than the fall? Nothing beats Sioux City Falls. Or as I call them: Sioux Falls. So, as you can see earlier, that was not a mistake. It was an abbreviation. Also, if you’re not buying that, a quick hello to my friend in the front row, Sue Falls.”