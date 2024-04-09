EntertainmentDonald TrumpSeth Meyers2024 elections

Seth Meyers Is Surprised By 1 Thing At Donald Trump's High-Dollar Fundraiser

The "Late Night" comedian busted one of the former president's biggest myths with a tasty detail.
Lee Moran
 

Reporter, HuffPost

Seth Meyers on Monday once again busted former President Donald Trump’s claim of being anti-establishment and an outsider candidate.

The “Late Night” comedian pointed to the food served at a private high-dollar fundraiser that reportedly raked in more than $50 million for the presumptive GOP nominee’s 2024 campaign at the weekend.

Meyers noted how the food served at the elite shindig reportedly included an endive and frisée salad, filet au poivre and pavlova with fresh berries.

“That menu had so many foreign words, I’m surprised he didn’t have it deported,” cracked Meyers.

Watch Meyers’ full monologue here:

