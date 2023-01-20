Seth Meyers Has The Perfect Competition For Donald Trump And George Santos

Seth Meyers on Thursday mocked Donald Trump’s new comments about the classified government files he stashed at Mar-a-Lago ― and the “Late Night” host managed to zing another noteworthy Republican in the process. (Watch the video below.)

Meyers rode Trump for continuing to lash out after FBI agents searched his resort and recovered the hoard of classified materials. This time the former president claimed that federal agents, aka “Marxist thugs,” could have planted incriminating documents inside empty folders that Trump claimed he took from the White House as souvenirs.

“You are trying anything!” Meyers said. “That’s like telling the police, ‘Someone else put the cocaine there. I just collect tiny plastic baggies.’”

The comedian then pivoted to include another GOPer in the news.

“Looks like Trump has upped his game to try and win back the title of most hilarious liar,” Meyers said, flashing photos of the former president and Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.).

Trump has made similar accusations before about FBI agents planting documents during their Mar-a-Lago search last summer. Neither he nor his lawyers have produced anything to back the claims.

The newly announced investigation into classified documents discovered at President Joe Biden’s home and former office appeared to have inspired Trump on Truth Social.

“As President, and based on the Presidential Records Act & Socks Case, I did NOTHING WRONG. JOE DID!” he wrote.