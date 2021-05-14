Seth Meyers: The GOP Can't Tear Itself Away From Loser Trump

The man who loves to insult “losers” continues to cast a spell on the GOP, even though he’s a loser.

Former President Donald Trump, who lost the 2020 election by 7 million votes, has somehow remained the Republicans’ great hope for the next election. But who needs popularity? Seth Meyers asked on “Late Night” Thursday.

Republicans “can stick by a deeply unpopular ex-president who never once cracked 50% job approval, and never won the popular vote” because they’ve decided a candidate doesn’t have to be popular — as long as they can rig elections, Meyers explained.

“Republicans are obsessed with Trump because they have no central ideology other than their hostility toward democracy,” Meyers added. “The ‘Big Lie,’ that the election was stolen, is their only core belief.”

Meyers said that Republicans know they can weaponize the Big Lie to pass restrictive voting laws which will make it harder for people to vote.

He also blasted Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) for criticizing the media for pounding on Trump to boost ratings.

“The only reason Donald Trump was good for ratings is he was bad for everything else,” Meyers fired back. “He was good for ratings in the same way hurricanes are great for The Weather Channel.”

