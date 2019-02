“Late Night” host Seth Meyers on Tuesday mocked President Donald Trump’s continued fixation with Hillary Clinton, his Democratic rival in the 2016 election.

“Dude, you’re still talking about Hillary?” asked Meyers, after noting Trump’s claim on Twitter earlier in the day that the stock market would have crashed if Clinton had beaten him.

“Not even Bill talks about Hillary this much,” Meyers added. “It’s been over a year since Hillary said anything about Hillary.”