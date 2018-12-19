Seth Meyers has you covered when it comes to decoding teen slang.
The “Late Night” host put a holiday-themed spin on his regular “Seth Explains” segment on Tuesday to translate various spoof terms he claims the kids are using nowadays.
Such as “Bethlehemp” ― which Meyers joked was “where you go during the holidays to smoke weed.” He then placed it into context:
Find out what other spoof slang ― including “Nativity Jesus,” “Bruce Willis” and “13th Day of Christmas” ― means to Meyers in the full clip above.