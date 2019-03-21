Donald Trump’s ongoing feud with George Conway, who is married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, continued on Wednesday as the president described the conservative attorney as the “husband from hell.”

But “Late Night” host Seth Meyers explained why Trump was “the last person” who should call anyone that.

“You’ve been divorced twice, you paid hush money to a porn star, your affairs were all over the tabloids and you misspelled your wife’s name,” said Meyers. “If anything, ‘Husband From Hell’ sounds like the name of a Lifetime movie about you.”