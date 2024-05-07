EntertainmentDonald TrumpSeth Meyers2024 elections

Seth Meyers Goes ‘Out On A Limb’ With Donald Trump Jail Prediction: ‘For Real!’

The "Late Night" comedian also ribbed the former president about falling asleep during his hush money trial.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

“Late Night” comedian Seth Meyers on Monday mocked Donald Trump’s frequent complaints about the “icebox” temperature in the New York courtroom that is hosting his hush money trial.

“I’m going to go out on a limb here and say based on how much he’s complaining about conditions in the courtroom, he would hate jail. I think he would really hate it,” Meyers said.

Fox News hosts would try to spin Trump’s incarceration “as a good thing” but “I still think he would hate it,” he added. “For real!”

Meyers acknowledged President Joe Biden is old but suggested, “If you’re complaining about the temperature at your criminal trial, you are too old to be president. And too criminal!”

“Also, it can’t be that cold if you keep dozing off,” Meyers added of Trump’s forays into dreamland during proceedings. “They’re probably worried if they raise the thermostat by one degree he’ll just go into a coma.”

Watch Meyers’ full monologue here:

