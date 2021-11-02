Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro had a royal mix-up during an interview with former President Donald Trump at the weekend, earning her some mockery from late-night comedian Seth Meyers.

Pirro asked Trump if he saw himself as “a kingpin for elections going forward,” given his grip on the GOP.

“Jeanine, I’m pretty sure you meant to say ‘kingmaker,’ which is a good thing, not ‘kingpin,’ which is usually reserved for criminals,” said Meyers.

“That’s a very revealing clip,” he added. “I’d say it’s Freudian, but with you it’s probably Franzian.”