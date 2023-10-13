LOADING ERROR LOADING

Seth Meyers on Thursday pointed to old footage of Donald Trump explaining why he likes Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio.) as an example of how the former president has utterly “weirdified” the GOP.

The “Late Night” host aired a clip of Trump in February 2020 recalling that: “When I first got to know Jim I said, ‘Huh. Never wears a jacket! What the hell’s going on? He’s obviously very proud of his body.’”

“I know everybody stopped caring about hypocrisy years ago,” acknowledged Meyers. “But just imagine how conservatives would react if Joe Biden was out on the stump talking about the body positivity of the men in the Democratic party. ‘I’ll tell you, our caucus right now is just one Gosling after the other.’”

Trump backed Jordan to become the next House speaker after the ousting of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Despite the ex-POTUS’ support, Republicans nominated Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) as their candidate for the position on Wednesday. Scalise withdrew himself from the race Thursday, though, blaming opposition from certain Republicans.

