Seth Meyers Catches 'Weird' Detail In Donald Trump Jr. Fundraising Email

Seth Meyers jabbed at Donald Trump Jr. after the latter asked for help protecting his father’s assets last week.
Former President Donald Trump’s eldest son “warned in a new fundraising email that New York Attorney General Letitia James is trying to seize Trump Tower, and said she is ‘seizing my boyhood home,’” the “Late Night” host said Tuesday.
“Boyhood home? It’s not a shack on the banks of the Mississippi,” Meyers quipped.
“It’s weird to call something your boyhood home when it has a restaurant in the lobby,” he added.
The email, delivered Wednesday, read in part: “Friend, the radical anti-Trump Attorney General in New York wanted to seize my boyhood home. She wanted to get her hands on Trump Tower, and take control of one of the most iconic buildings in American history.”
Donald Trump had faced the seizure of his assets by the state unless he posted a bond of $464 million by March 25. However, on the day it was due, an appeals court reduced the figure to $175 million and extended the deadline by ten days. Trump has since posted the lower bond figure.
Should he have failed to make the deadline, James would have been able to start the process of seizing his assets, including potentially his Trump Tower skyscraper on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue, to collect on the multimillion dollar judgment in the civil fraud case.
Watch Meyers’ roast below.