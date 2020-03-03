Seth Meyers Scorches Donald Trump Jr. Over 'Truly Disgusting’ Coronavirus Claims

Seth Meyers on Monday tore into Donald Trump Jr. over his “truly disgusting” comments about the coronavirus outbreak.

“Somehow, the president is not even the dumbest ‘Donald Trump’ to weigh in on this story,” said the host of NBC’s “Late Night.”

President Donald Trump’s son on Friday accused Democrats of politicizing the spread of the virus and of hoping “it comes here and kills millions of people so that they can end Donald Trump’s streak of winning.”

“Jesus. Someone is desperately trying to get their father to love them,” said Meyers, who then mimicked Trump Jr. to say, ”‘I’m doing this so my father will hug and kiss me like that goddamn flag.’”

Trump on Saturday hugged and kissed the American flag at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference:

Check out Meyers’ full monologue above.