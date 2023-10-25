What's Hot

Seth Meyers Spots How Donald Trump Inadvertently Helped Co-Defendants To Flip

The “Late Night” comedian mocked the former president for teaching them one thing.
Seth Meyers on Tuesday mocked the co-defendants in Donald Trump’s Georgia election subversion case who are now cutting plea deals with prosecutors.

Former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis, earlier in the day, became the fourth co-defendant to plead guilty in the case overseen by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, following fellow former Trump lawyers Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro and bail bondsman Scott Hall.

“So I guess in the end, he did teach them all the art of the deal,” cracked Meyers, referencing Trump’s 1987 “The Art Of The Deal” business book that was co-authored by Tony Schwartz.

Watch Meyers’ full monologue here:

