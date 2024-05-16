EntertainmentDonald TrumpSeth Meyers2024 elections

Seth Meyers Deploys Perfect Nicknames For Trump’s Same-Dressed Trial Stooges

"Look at these dorks," joked the "Late Night" comedian before delivering multiple new monikers for the group.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

Seth Meyers on Wednesday mocked Donald Trump’s Republican allies who showed up to his hush money trial this week wearing virtually the same thing.

“Look at these dorks,” Meyers said of North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, former 2024 presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy and other acolytes who wore a dark suit, white shirt and red tie.

Meyers joked they looked like a “doo-wop group called ‘The Four Treasons,’” “the Men’s Warehouse softball team,” a “singing group called ‘MAGA-pella’” and as if “they put [Utah Republican Sen.] Mitt Romney in a cloning machine but something went a little more wrong with each copy.”

Watch Meyers’ full monologue here:

Meyers also poked fun at the “pathetic” group in his “Closer Look” bit here:

