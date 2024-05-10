EntertainmentDonald TrumpSeth MeyersMarjorie Taylor Greene

Seth Meyers Mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene With Trump's Backhanded Compliment

The "Late Night" comedian jumped into character as the former president.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Seth Meyers on Thursday poked fun at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) after she was booed by her own GOP colleagues amid her failed bid to oust Mike Johnson (R-La.) from the House speaker role.

Republicans elevated Greene and even former President Donald Trump has repeatedly praised the conspiracy theory-peddling congresswoman, once calling her “an incredible woman” who “doesn’t get credit for it,” the “Late Night” host noted.

It was “such a backhanded compliment” from Trump though, said Meyers, who then mimicked the presumptive GOP nominee, saying: “Marjorie Taylor Greene, you know, contrary to popular opinion, she’s actually very smart, she doesn’t get credit for it. Most people think she’s dumb as shit, ask around.”

“Marjorie Taylor Greene is so dumb, she sold her car for gas money, which is unfair because she’s a smartie-pants, I can tell you,” he added. “She’s so dumb, she went to a football game and when they said quarterback she thought she got a refund.”

Watch Meyers’ full monologue here:

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot