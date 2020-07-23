Seth Meyers is giving short shrift to President Donald Trump’s purported shift in tone on the coronavirus pandemic — and the way in which some news organizations lapped it all up.

On Wednesday’s episode of “Late Night,” the comedian tore into the media outlets that painted Trump’s “pretending to take the crisis seriously” during his task force briefing on Tuesday ― after months of downplaying the risk posed by COVID-19 ― as some kind of presidency-defining moment.

“Good Lord,” said Meyers. “I really think you could duct tape a spatula to a Golden Retriever’s paw, and half of the media would say, ‘Oh my God! That dog’s a chef!’”

Continued the comedian: “What’s wrong with you guys? How can you keep falling for this? It’s been five years of this BS, and every time President Werewolf over here manages to novocaine his way through a prepared statement without passing out at the podium, you act like he’s a totally different person all of the sudden.”

“Look, you know Trump is going to steal his phone back and tweet some racist nonsense, right?” Meyers asked, noting how the president had even “morphed back into the real Trump mid-press conference” when he claimed “the virus will disappear.”

Check out the video above and Meyers’ monologue below:

