Seth Meyers Reveals 'The 1 Thing' Trump Has Admired His 'Entire Life'

Seth Meyers broke down Donald Trump’s “admiration for dictators” following the former president’s defense of his anti-immigrant “poisoning the blood” rant in remarks that have been condemned as echoing the rhetoric of Adolf Hitler.
The “Late Night” host, on Thursday, took “a closer look” at the former president’s past after he went to bat for the comments and claimed he’s never read “Mein Kampf.”
Meyers pointed to a 1990 interview with Playboy magazine where Trump praised China’s massacre of pro-democracy protesters in Tiananmen Square.
“When the students poured into Tiananmen Square, the Chinese government almost blew it. Then they were vicious, they were horrible, but they put it down with strength,” said Trump in an interview recently cited by CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.
“That shows you the power of strength. Our country is right now perceived as weak.”
Meyers noted that Trump has changed his opinions “on almost everything” since the Playboy interview.
“He used to be pro-choice, now he’s anti-abortion. He used to be for gun control, now he’s against it. But the one thing he’s been consistent on his entire life is his support for dictators,” Meyers said.
The host later tossed to a clip of Trump “approvingly” quoting Russian President Vladimir Putin criticizing American democracy before taking aim at the former president’s recent claims that he hasn’t read “Mein Kampf.”
“First of all, if you’re echoing Hitler, it doesn’t really matter whether you’re ripping him off or you got there on your own – you’re still echoing Hitler,” said Meyers, before pointing to an instance where Trump reportedly praised the Nazi leader while he was president.
You can check out more from Meyers in the clip below.