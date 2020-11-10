Seth Meyers admitted Monday that he was stunned “at just how relieved I am that we don’t have to suffer through another four years of Donald Trump.”

“Even if you put aside everything else about him — the racism, venality, cruelty, corruption, mendacity, vindictiveness and flagrant disregard for any life other than his own — he is still just a world-historically irritating man,” the host of NBC’s “Late Night” continued.

The “most irritating thing” about Trump was “my and many people’s absolute round-the-clock inability to look away,” Meyers said.

“For four years, it has been genuinely necessary to monitor the president 24 hours a day like zoologists staring at two endangered rhinos, hoping they’ll have sex,” he added, before imagining what it would be like to live through another four years of Trump spouting conspiracy theories and nonsense on television.

Check out Meyers’ monologue here:

