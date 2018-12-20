President Donald Trump is dealing with “a truly stunning number” of criminal investigations, Seth Meyers said on “Late Night” Wednesday.

“Just to name a few, his White House is being investigated by the special counsel, his inaugural committee is being investigated for allegedly misspending donations and his business is being investigated for hiding cash payments to cover up affairs,” Meyers said. “Not even Trump’s doctor has ever examined him this closely.”

Now Trump is shutting down his personal charity, the Trump Foundation, amid an investigation into its finances, specifically the alleged use of charity money to settle personal lawsuits.

“So Trump used his charity to pay for lawsuits, which then prompted a lawsuit that ended the charity,” Meyers said. “At this point, he’s going to have to start a new charity to pay for the lawsuit over the old charity. They can call it March of Crimes.”