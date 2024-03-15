EntertainmentDonald TrumpSeth Meyers2024 elections

Seth Meyers Says There's Only 1 Explanation For Trump Calling Himself 'Honest Don'

The former president's moniker was widely mocked.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

Serial liar Donald Trump referred to himself as “Honest Don” this week and Seth Meyers could only come up with one reason for the former president’s self-applied nickname.

“At this point, I gotta believe even he’s being sarcastic,” the “Late Night” comedian said Thursday.

“Nobody who is honest puts ‘honest’ in front of their name,” Meyers continued.

“If there’s a place called ‘Honest Don’s’ in your hometown, it’s either a used car dealership or a pawn shop,” he added. “Maybe a pizza place. But not the good one.”

Watch Meyers’ full monologue here:

