Seth Meyers mocked former President Donald Trump for choosing the “weirdest and most uncomfortable” way to talk about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threat to use nuclear weapons in his war on Ukraine.

Trump, during a rally in North Carolina at the weekend, referred to the word “nuclear” as “the N-word.”

On Monday’s episode of NBC’s “Late Night,” host Meyers was flabbergasted by Trump’s turn of phrase. “What’s wrong with you?” the comedian asked. “Why would you shorten a word that no one shortens like that?”