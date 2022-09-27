Entertainment
Donald TrumpSeth Meyers

Seth Meyers Spots Donald Trump’s ‘Weirdest And Most Uncomfortable’ Rally Moment Yet

The former president abbreviated the word "nuclear" in a very, very strange way.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Seth Meyers mocked former President Donald Trump for choosing the “weirdest and most uncomfortable” way to talk about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threat to use nuclear weapons in his war on Ukraine.

Trump, during a rally in North Carolina at the weekend, referred to the word “nuclear” as “the N-word.”

On Monday’s episode of NBC’s “Late Night,” host Meyers was flabbergasted by Trump’s turn of phrase. “What’s wrong with you?” the comedian asked. “Why would you shorten a word that no one shortens like that?”

Watch Meyers’ full commentary from the 5:45 point here:

